Traffic alert: Center Street Swing Bridge closed ‘indefinitely’

CLEVELAND — The Center Street Bridge in the Flats has closed indefinitely, the City of Cleveland announced in a new release.

Maintenance crews are evaluating repairs needed to get the bridge back on line. Traffic is not permitted while the bridge is being worked on, but officials did not say how long it would take to fix it.

The following detours will be in order while the bridge is closed:

Westbound traffic will be re-routed south on Columbus Road to Franklin Blvd., right to West 25th Street.

Eastbound traffic re-routed on West 25th Street south, left on Franklin Blvd., and left on Columbus Road heading north.

Detour signs mark the re-route from the north and south portions around the Center Street Swing Bridge.

“We apologize for the inconvenience while these necessary repairs are made,” the city said in the release.