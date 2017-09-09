TMZ: Son of former Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling commits suicide

The son of former Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling has committed suicide, TMZ reports.

Sources told the website that 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, Jr., took his life Friday night.

The news comes just one day after FNC announced the network had “parted ways” with Bolling amid allegations that he had sent lewd photos to co-workers.

Bolling had been suspended since August.

Further details about the reported death were not immediately released.

