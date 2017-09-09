Hurricane tracker: Follow Irma’s powerful path

TMZ: Son of former Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling commits suicide

Posted 2:45 pm, September 9, 2017, by , Updated at 02:49PM, September 9, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: Eric Bolling of Fox News attends the Capitol File 58th Presidential Inauguration Reception at Fiola Mare on January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine)

The son of former Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling has committed suicide, TMZ reports.

Sources told the website that 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, Jr., took his life Friday night.

The news comes just one day after FNC announced the network had “parted ways” with Bolling amid allegations that he had sent lewd photos to co-workers.

Bolling had been suspended since August.

Further details about the reported death were not immediately released.

