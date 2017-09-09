Report: questions over helicopter pilot’s hovering in crash that killed Troy Gentry

MEDFORD, NJ – TMZ is reporting that the helicopter crash that took the life of country star Troy Gentry is being investigated – with questions about the pilot’s actions after the copter had mechanical problems.

The pilot was waiting for emergency crews before trying to land with the mechanical problems. He was hovering – which can make a copter more vulnerable because it is still in the air. A hard landing, however, could cause a fire if emergency crews don’t foam the landing area.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter carrying Gentry crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by the country duo on Friday night. The airport announced the cancellation of the gig Friday afternoon.

The pilot of the helicopter also died.