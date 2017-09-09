In Florida, hurricane preps; in Ohio, a quickly relocated wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORRVILLE, Ohio--To face Irma, or escape? That is the question.

So many people are preparing for Hurricane Irma to make landfall in Florida, including Fox 8 News Anchor, Bill Martin, who has family there.

"I'm here in the Bradenton, Sarasota area and it's pretty much a ghost town right now," Martin said.

"Today was a day people had to prepare and put their shutters up, or start looking for a shelter and get to a shelter."

At the same time there have been endless evacuations after warnings of the hurricane's potential destruction.

Carolyn Clark, of Wooster, helped her daughter and fiancé leave Tampa earlier this week.

"It was bumper to bumper, there were no hotels," she said.

"I was like, oh my God, what do we do?"

Clark and the young couple, Nina and Jason, left their home behind. They also began their journey as Mr. and Mrs. Lowe this weekend.

"It's not about the wedding day, it's about life after this and being who you want to be with and having your family around you and with you and material things don't matter," Nina Lowe said.

Nina and Jason were forced to plan their wedding on the drive back to Ohio in just two days, as opposed to the 18 months it originally took.

You see, impending Irma meant no destination wedding to St. Petersburg.

But thanks to the help of strangers in Orrville, the pair still tied the knot at The Pines Gold Club and Restaurant.

"That's what it's all about, coming together to make something like this happen," Clark said.

During a time of uncertainty for so many.