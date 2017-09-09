Help Maple Heights police find missing 78-year-old man

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Maple Heights police department is asking the public to assist in their search for a missing 78-year-old man.

Roy Mobley is 6 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. He is balding with white hair on the sides of his head and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Mobley is in the onset stage of dementia and was last seen early Saturday morning.

Police say he may be in the University Heights-South Euclid area.

If anyone sees him please call the Maple Heights police at 216-662-1234.