Fox 8’s Bill Martin reports live from Florida as Irma approaches

BRADENTON, Florida – Fox 8 anchor Bill Martin has a home in Lakewood Ranch, near Bradenton, Florida and he is there as Hurricane Irma approaches the state.

Here is his live report Saturday afternoon:

Bill had originally planned on going down for a long, relaxing weekend, but Irma had other ideas. He has spent the past day putting up hurricane shutters on his second floor condo. Bill also has a large number of family in the state, and he was especially anxious to make sure his mom evacuated safely. (She did.)

Bill’s area is not under any evacuation orders, but should he need to, he is about 9 minutes from a shelter.

He did a live report on Fox 8’s Facebook page Saturday afternoon. He let everyone know that he is doing fine, and reminded them that he is trained for disaster response, as he’s a Lieutenant in the Ohio Military Reserve – State Defense Force. His unit is trained in medical support, volunteer reception, shelter management and logistics. So Bill knows what he’s doing!

Bill has covered Hurricanes throughout his career. He was on site during Hurricane Hugo in 1989 when it hit Charleston, SC. He jokes that back then, he showed up to cover Hugo with a blow dryer and learned quickly that that was a waste of luggage space.

