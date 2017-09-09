FNTD Week #3 Guest Host: Patty Harken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Friday Night Touchdown crew welcomed Fox 8 News in the Morning traffic reporter Patty Harken! Patty started her evening in Lakewood where the Berea-Midpark Titans beat up the Lakewood Rangers 56-14. The Titans were lead by quarterback Trevor Bacynski who was 15 of 20 for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Bryce Agnew also found the endzone rushing for 88 yards on 11 carries.

The Titans face North Ridgeville next week as the Rangers travel to Olmsted Falls.

