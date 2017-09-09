FNTD Week #3 Game of the Week: Bulldogs ground the Comets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was quite a game of the week from Stow as the Bulldogs beat the Solon Comets 17-14. Stow pitched a shutout in the first half giving up just 65 yards. Offensively the Bulldogs found the endzone early as quarterback Coryon Rice found Terrian Wray for a 51-yard touchdown pass and lead 10-0 at the half. The Comets came out on fire in the third quarter as they scored 14 unanswered points. Running back Thomas Wilks found the endzone early in the 3rd scoring on a 86-yard touchdown run but the Bulldogs defense got stingy in the 4th.

The Bulldogs secured the victory when quarterback Coryon Rice scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth. Stow remains unbeaten and looks to continue their winning ways next week against North Royalton.

The Comets will travel to Elyria to face the Pioneers.

For more Friday Night Touchdown click here