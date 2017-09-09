Centuries-old bones of baby, teen and adult found on Put-In-Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — The human remains of three people, who died more than 100 years ago, were found on Put-In-Bay last week, police confirmed to Fox 8 News.

The discovery was made while workers were digging on a property that was under construction. Put-In-Bay Police Corporal David Simperman said three sets of bones belonging to a baby, teenager, and an adult were recovered.

According to Simperman, the investigation is not being treated as a homicide because of how old the bones appear to be.

The remains are now with the Ottawa County Coroner’s Office.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.