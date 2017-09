Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - With skies that are clear everywhere tonight, we may see some areas potentially dipping into the upper 30s°F by Sunday morning.

Temperatures finally climb out of the 60s and into the 70s for early in the week. (Phew!)

Most of the showers from Irma will affect Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama early next week, but scattered showers may push as far north as Ohio for mid-week.