Hurricane tracker: Follow Irma’s powerful path

Suspect arrested after active shooter reported at Columbus high school

Posted 9:24 am, September 8, 2017, by

Photo courtesy: Columbus PD

‪COLUMBUS-A suspect is in custody after an active shooter situation at Scioto High School.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on South High Street in Columbus.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

District spokesperson Scott Varner told WBNS the school is on lock-down as crews respond to the area.

Columbus police are asking drivers to avoid the area. The police department tweeted that SWAT made an arrest and the weapon was recovered.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest on this developing story.