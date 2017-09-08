× Suspect arrested after active shooter reported at Columbus high school

‪COLUMBUS-A suspect is in custody after an active shooter situation at Scioto High School.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on South High Street in Columbus.

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

District spokesperson Scott Varner told WBNS the school is on lock-down as crews respond to the area.

Columbus police are asking drivers to avoid the area. The police department tweeted that SWAT made an arrest and the weapon was recovered.

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

