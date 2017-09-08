Ohio National Guard soldiers returning home after responding to Hurricane Harvey

GREEN, Ohio– After responding to Texas to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, more than a dozen Ohio National Guard soldiers are returning home.

The soldiers spent more than a week in Texas after parts of the state dealt with catastrophic flooding from the hurricane.

At around 5 p.m., 14 crew members and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment are scheduled to arrive at the Ohio Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Green.

The Chinook is a twin-engine, tandem-rotor, heavy-lift helicopter that can be used to transport personnel, equipment and supplies.

