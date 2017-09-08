Man accused of coming to Northeast Ohio to meet 13-year-old for sex

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A man from California is accused of coming to Northeast Ohio to meet a 13-year-old for sex.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley says Ryan Johnson, 33, of Camarillo, California, who is a private pilot, flew his employer’s plane from New York to Akron, and then used a company rental car to drive to Cuyahoga County to meet who he thought would be a 13-year-old girl.

On August 30, the Newburgh Heights Police Department and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with the assistance of the Cleveland Police Department, arrested Johnson after he traveled to a prearranged meeting location.

According to the prosecutor, the investigation revealed Johnson engaged in sexually-explicit online conversations with who he thought was a minor.

He’s accused of requesting nude images of the child and expressed interest in meeting the child to engage in sexual activity in a hotel room.

O’Malley says Johnson arranged the meeting with the child to coincide with a business trip to Akron and borrowed his employer’s rental car and drove to the location; he then sent a text message, to who he believed to be the 13-year-old.

After Johnson was arrested, here is what was found in his rental vehicle, according to the press release: two cell phones, two bottles of lubricant, a hotel room key, and three condoms that were hidden in a glass case.

He was indicted on one count of Importuning, one count of Attempted Unlawful Sexual

Conduct With A Minor, and one count of Possessing Criminal Tools for attempting to meet who he believed was a 13-year-old minor.