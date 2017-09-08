Local window company to honor promo with Indians’ winning streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Universal Windows Direct customers are reaping the rewards of the Indians' winning streak.

The company offered free windows and other services in July if the Tribe won 15 in a row after August 1.

And the hometown team delivered. The Indians, first in the American League Central division, beat the last-place Chicago White Sox 11-2 Thursday night to set a franchise record with their 15th straight win.

Universal Windows Direct purchased a $75,000 insurance policy, which will pay out more than $1.7 million to more than 250 customers.