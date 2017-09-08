Indians go for win number 16, after breaking team-record

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Indians return home tonight, riding a team-record, 15 game winning streak.

Before last night, the last major league team to win at least 15 straight games had a movie made about the season. The Cleveland Indians are hoping their current run leads to their first championship in 63 years.

The Indians set a team-record with their 15th consecutive victory by belting five home runs and getting another strong performance from Corey Kluber in an 11-2 pounding of the White Sox in Chicago. It’s the longest winning streak since the 2002 Oakland Athletics won 20 in a row on their way to the AL West title.

Kluber was outstanding in holding the White Sox to a pair of runs and three hits while striking out 13. He improved to 15-4 with a 2.56 ERA despite allowing solo homers by Yolmer Sanchez and Jose Abreu in the first inning.

Edwin Encarnacion’s three run blast put the Tribe ahead 4-0 in the first inning. Erik Gonzalez added a pair of homers for the Indians, who also got round-trippers from Francisco Lindor and Greg Allen.

Cleveland’s magic number to win the AL Central is down to 12.

The Indians take on Baltimore tonight at Progressive Field. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.