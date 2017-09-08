Hurricane Irma leaves some Northeast Ohio couples waiting to get home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, it has already altered the plans for many people from northeast Ohio including two couples on their honeymoons.

Gayle Powell-Cummings and her husband, Tony, know they are among the lucky ones.

"We're on here another three days because of Hurricane Irma," Gayle told us from her cruise ship.

Their ship was originally supposed to dock back in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, just as Irma is expected to batter Florida.

**TRACK HURRICANE IRMA, HERE**

So now, their cruise line has told them they won't dock until at least Wednesday.

Gayle says that's when the hard work will begin for them.

"We don't know how we're going to get home," she says.

She knows they will try to find a new flight, but the couple is also aware that thousands of others will be trying to do the same thing in a city that will just be starting to recover from a hurricane.

For Allison Waxman and her husband, Spencer, the hardest may be just getting back to the United States safely.

The couple was on St. Martin's when Irma hit the island, and their seaside villa was destroyed.

Fortunately, they were able to make it to the main hotel ahead of time.

Now, Allison's mother, Lisa, tells us the airport on the island is closed, and there is looting near the port, so the couple is safe, but holed up in their hotel as another storm bears down.

The family is hoping the U.S. government may mount some type of rescue operation to get Americans out of the Caribbean.

**More on Hurricane Irma**