‘Harvey and Irma’: Couple married 75 years before major hurricanes that share their names

SPOKANE, Wa. — A couple married for 75 years is getting a lot of attention thanks to a huge coincidence.
Their names?
Harvey and Irma Schluter.
The New York Times reports that Harvey, 104, and Irma, 92, have seen a lot of weather events in their days. But this is the first time two major hurricanes have shared their names.
“I don’t know how they’ve done that, to have a Harvey and Irma,” Irma told the New York Times. “I don’t know how that worked out.”
According to the New York Times, there are six master lists of storm names, and they are used in rotation. Harvey has been used as a storm name at least seven times in the past. Irene was next in line, but that name was retired after Hurricane Irene in 2011. So now, Irma.
The Schluters met in the 1940s after bumping into each other at an apartment duplex. They got married in 1942. Harvey was a barber, and Irma a homemaker. Over the years, they’ve taken in at least 120 foster children.
They’ve never been through a hurricane personally.
As for the onslaught of news reports on the hurricanes with their names, the two say it’s “really sad.”
“You just do whatever you think would be best to do,” Irma said. “If you can help someone, then help them.”
