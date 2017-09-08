‘Harvey and Irma’: Couple married 75 years before major hurricanes that share their names

SPOKANE, Wa. — A couple married for 75 years is getting a lot of attention thanks to a huge coincidence.

Their names?

Harvey and Irma Schluter.

Harvey is 104. Irma is 92. They've been married 75 years. They've only ever seen a hurricane on TV. https://t.co/kQOL3jZDTi — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 8, 2017

The New York Times reports that Harvey, 104, and Irma, 92, have seen a lot of weather events in their days. But this is the first time two major hurricanes have shared their names.

“I don’t know how they’ve done that, to have a Harvey and Irma,” Irma told the New York Times. “I don’t know how that worked out.”

According to the New York Times, there are six master lists of storm names, and they are used in rotation. Harvey has been used as a storm name at least seven times in the past. Irene was next in line, but that name was retired after Hurricane Irene in 2011. So now, Irma.

The Schluters met in the 1940s after bumping into each other at an apartment duplex. They got married in 1942. Harvey was a barber, and Irma a homemaker. Over the years, they’ve taken in at least 120 foster children.

They’ve never been through a hurricane personally.

As for the onslaught of news reports on the hurricanes with their names, the two say it’s “really sad.”

“You just do whatever you think would be best to do,” Irma said. “If you can help someone, then help them.”

Read more here.

Twitter users have been loving the sweet couple’s story:

The kind of "Harvey and Irma" the world needs more of. ❤️ https://t.co/bNwIrk66F3 — Ashley Dopita Comeau (@AshleyDopita) September 7, 2017

This is an amazing couple you can get to know thanks to the random nature of hurricane naming. https://t.co/j7O5pazCe9 — Patrick LaForge (@palafo) September 7, 2017

A special bottle of wine for the reporter/editor who said "let's find a couple named Harvey and Irma" — Mina Radman (@minaradman) September 7, 2017

Harvey and Irma sound more like the names of that sweet elderly couple down the street than like what you'd name major hurricanes. — Taylor Kothe (@taylorkothe_nfl) September 5, 2017

The New York Times won the internet today with this gem of a story. https://t.co/S53KSMNbPL — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) September 7, 2017

OMG…This!!

"Harvey and Irma, Married 75 Years, Marvel at the Storms Bearing Their Names" https://t.co/HNOhwxWltd — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) September 8, 2017