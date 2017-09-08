Fox 8, Rock Hall kicking off special admission weekend with special tours, performances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fox 8 News in the Morning will take the show on the road today -- to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

We and the Rock Hall are kicking off a discounted ticket weekend as a way to say thank you for over one million likes on the Fox 8 Facebook page.

To enjoy the Rock Hall for only $8, go to ticketing.rockhall.com, use the secret promo code FOX8ROCKS, then hit 'submit.'

Choose either Friday, September 8; Saturday, September 9; or Sunday, September 10, and get your tickets for $8.

To visit the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for $8 a person, just show up on Saturday, September 9; or Sunday, September 10, and the discount will be automatically taken at the box office.

The fun doesn't stop at discounted tickets!

We'll have all kinds of guests at the Rock Hall today with performances by the Slider and the Dogs band. We'll also get a tour of the new gift shop and cafe, the Rock Hall's Vault, and we'll get in inside look at the John Mellancamp and Rolling Stone Magazine exhibits.

