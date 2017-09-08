Browns home opener: Muni lot information and parking restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Are you heading to the Cleveland Browns home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. this Sunday, September 10?

If so, here is what you need to know, according to the City of Cleveland:

Municipal Parking Lot opens at 7:00 a.m. for game day vehicles. No large vehicles (motorhomes, RVs, buses, etc.) will be allowed in before the respective times. Security officers will be assigned to the lot to ensure that no vehicles attempt to enter prior to the designated times. The public is reminded that it is important to obey traffic laws and that no vehicles are permitted to park or stop on busy roadways. An alternative means of getting to and from the games is to use RTA. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the shops, food and entertainment opportunities available before and after the game.



Municipal Parking Lot Tailgating Rules and Regulations:

1. No open pit fires

2. Propane grills only (No charcoal)

3. No alcohol

4. Saving spaces prohibited

5. Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces

6. No in & out privileges

7. All liter must be dispensed in trash containers

8. Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

9. Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

10. No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot)

The City of Cleveland says a violation of the regulations may result in fines and ejection from the premises.

Here are answers to other commonly-asked questions about tailgating:

· Lot Operation and Fees – For Sunday games the eastern portion of the Municipal Parking Lot will open at 7:00 a.m. for game day vehicles. No large vehicles (motorhomes, RVs, buses, etc.) will be allowed before designated start times. The lot opens promptly at 7:00 a.m. for all regular season weekend home games. The fee to park in the municipal lot is $25 per parking space. Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces. Cleveland Police will not permit vehicles to line-up or stage on the Shoreway before game time.

· Alcohol and Safety – Open containers, consumption of alcohol, and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot. For those who plan to consume alcohol during any sporting event, always ensure there is a designated driver. Please exercise caution at all times and “if you see something, please say something.”

· Sanitation – There will be 47 portable restrooms, 75 trash cans and 3 dumpsters in the lot during all regular season games. Private latrines are strictly prohibited. Please make sure all trash is disposed of properly before you leave any lot.

· Parking – Parking restrictions will be in place in downtown Cleveland for each Browns home football game typically for three hours before each game and until two hours after the game’s completion. Look for signs attached to posts, poles and parking meters in those areas affected by the restrictions. Violators will be ticketed and towed if parked in violation. All associated fines and fees to have an automobile released must be paid at the One Stop Vehicle Impound Center located at 3040 Quigley Road.

· Traffic – Reminder that parking restrictions begin at 10 a.m. for the Browns game and at 6 p.m. for the Indians game. Poles will be marked identifying the times and duration of the restrictions for both the Browns and Indians games. Also, as a traveling reminder, Lakeside Avenue is currently undergoing resurfacing between East 9th Street and East 26th Street and only one-way traffic flowing west is open to the traveling public.

