Browns donating tens of thousands of dollars to hurricane relief efforts — here’s how you can help

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are pledging tens of thousands of dollars to hurricane relief efforts.

According to a press release, Browns players, led by DL Emmanuel Ogbah, who went to high school in the greater Houston area, collected more than $24,000 that will be donated to Team Rubicon for hurricane relief efforts. The Browns will match that amount.

Additionally, the team will make a matching donation to the American Red Cross based on the charitable portion of this week’s 50/50 raffle during Sunday’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Raffle tickets will be available at ticket kiosks throughout FirstEnergy Stadium during the game, and volunteers will also sell them at the Dawg Pound Drive and select tailgate lots prior to kick-off. Browns fans inside the stadium can also buy the tickets directly through the Browns Mobile App.

