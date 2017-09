Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the weekend! Time for fall festivals and fall fun to begin! Below-average temperatures will stick around as we head into the weekend. A mostly sunny sky will help warm our temperatures back to ~70 degrees Sunday.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast through early Saturday morning:

We continue to track Irma…Right now it looks like the remnants will begin to affect us starting on Wednesday.

