‘Wow in the World’: NPR debuts first podcast for kids

NPR is making is making its first podcast for kids.

The science series is called “Wow in the World.”

In weekly episodes, the hosts guide curious kids between the ages of six and 10 through stories of science and technology.

The creators of the podcasts say they hope their program can be used to help families have less screen time and do more exploring outdoors.

