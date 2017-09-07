Hurricane tracker: Follow Irma’s powerful path

What we know and don’t know about Hurricane Irma

As of Thursday morning, Irma is still a Category 5 hurricane with winds of about 180 mph. Irma is one of three active hurricanes in the Atlantic right now.

Where is it?

— Irma is off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic

— The center of the storm will pass north of Hispaniola later Thursday

— Irma will be near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening. The Bahamas ordered evacuations for six of its southern islands:

  • Mayaguana
  • Inagua
  • Crooked Island
  • Acklins
  • Long Cay
  • Ragged Island

Destruction so far

— Irma ravaged Barbuda, St. Martin and the British Virgin Islands

10 deaths have been confirmed: Six on St. Martin, two on St. Barthélemy, one on Barbuda and one on Anguilla

— Barbuda’s Prime Minister says the island is barely inhabitable — 95% of its buildings are damaged

— Puerto Rico was not directly impacted, but strong winds and torrential rains left hundreds of thousands without power and more than 56,000 without water

Image taken from a video posted on Facebook by Stefany Santacruz showing the view from her balcony as Hurricane Irma hits the Island of St Maarteen on September 06, 2017 in Filipsburg.
Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, cut a deadly swath through a string of small Caribbean islands on Wednesday and was on a collision course with Puerto Rico and potentially south Florida. (COURTESY: STEFANY SANTACRUZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Will Irma hit Florida?

— We still don’t know how Irma will impact the mainland US, but models show it could be near Florida’s east coast by late Sunday. Florida is under a state of emergency.

— Officials have already ordered some evacuations. So far, evacuation zones include:

  • Monroe County
  • Miami-Dade
  • Broward
  • Palm Beach

— North Carolina and South Carolina are also preparing. Both are under states of emergency.

Record-breaking storm

— Irma has maintained wind intensity above 180 mph longer than any storm in Atlantic basin history

