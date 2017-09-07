Update on cyclist injured during demonstration of NEOCycle festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-We want to update everyone on an unfortunate accident that occurred live on FOX 8 News in The Morning Thursday.

During a live segment with Kenny Crumpton on the upcoming NEOCycle festival, a female cyclist was injured when her bicycle veered off a ramp.

The woman was transported by ambulance to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she is listed in fair condition.

We are told the injured woman is a skilled Cyclocross rider. The live segment was part of a demonstration of this weekend's NEOCycle, the nation's largest urban cycling festival.

FOX 8 wants to wish the cyclist a speedy recovery.