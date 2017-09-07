Show Info: September 7, 2017
Culinary Unleashed
Our first guest is known for making things that are both healthy and delicious! Today she shared a recipe for a Mediterranean power lunch bowl!
http://culinaryunleashed.com
Comedian John Evans
He has performed at comedy clubs all across the country… but this weekend he is right here at Hilarities!
John Evans – Tonight
Christopher Titus
Friday & Saturday
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
HBA Homearama
The Homearama is back and better than ever!
September 8-24, 2017
Barrington Estates
Aurora, Ohio
www.hbacleveland.com
APL / Chipotle Fundraiser
Have your next meal out while supporting a good cause!
Cause and Effect
Tuesday, September 12th
Any Cuyahoga County Chipotle
Mention “Cleveland Animal Protective League” and 50% of proceeds will be donated
https://clevelandapl.org
Belgrade Gardens
They’re known for their fried chicken… but they also make some pretty amazing chicken paprikash!
Barberton Location:
401 E. State Street
Barberton, Ohio 44203
330-745-0113
330-745-7172
http://belgradegardenschicken.com/#home
Green Location:
3476 Massillon Road
Uniontown, Ohio 44685
330-896-3396
330-896-9388
http://belgradegardenschicken.com/#home
2017 Polka Music Hall of Fame Inductee Fred Ziwich
A huge honor for a local musician! He was officially inducted into the International Polka Association’s Hall of Fame!
www.IPAPolkas.com
Mortach Financial
Dave Mortach was here talking about retirement by playing “fact or fiction!”
http://www.mortachfinancial.com