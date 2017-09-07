PNC Bank offers $5,000 reward after Bedford Heights robbery

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Bedford Heights Thursday morning.

The suspect passed a demand note to a teller at the PNC Bank on Northfield Road shortly after 11 a.m. According to the FBI, the employee complied with the demands and the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured and witnesses did not see a weapon.

The getaway vehicle was described as a light gray or white minivan, possibly driven by a female.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bedford Heights Police Department at 440-786-3246 of the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

The FBI said PNC is offering an additional reward up to $5,000.