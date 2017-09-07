Officer disciplined for radio traffic after violent Euclid arrest caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- A second Euclid police officer was punished after a recent violent arrest caught on camera. But the second officer was not involved in the incident.

Patrolman Dan Ferritto received a letter of reprimand for a comment made on police radio.This follows discipline handed out to the arresting officer.

Euclid police said officer Michael Amiott used too much force beating a man while arresting him for driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest. Amiott has been suspended a total of 45 days by the police chief and the mayor.

Now, the I-Team obtained police radio recordings showing what led to the letter of reprimand against officer Ferritto.

Ferritto is not listed as one of the officers on scene. The recording shows he chimed in on police radio shortly after the arrest saying, ”And it wasn’t supposed to be that much fun.”

While a boss found Ferritto showed “unbecoming conduct," records also show he came forward on his own and told a supervisor what he had done. Records show he was “demonstrably contrite," and it is “unlikely that he will repeat such conduct.”

Still, the NAACP reacted.

"Obviously it indicates gross insensitivity," James Hardimann said. The NAACP this week met with the Euclid mayor to discuss use of force there overall.

"They're going to have to have a lot of sensitivity training and explain to the officers that this type of conduct will not, can not, and must not be tolerated going forward," Hardimann said.

Meantime, the I-Team learned the police union filed two appeals--fighting the suspensions handed out by the mayor and the police chief for the officer directly involved in the violent arrest.

The man arrested is fighting the charges against him in court. Richard Hubbard has claimed he did not resist.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor also discussed looking into possible civil rights violations in Euclid.

