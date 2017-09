Northeast Ohio fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, apple picking, corn mazes and more!

CLEVELAND– Cooler temperatures are in the air. That means it’s nearly time to take advantage of all the fun fall activities Northeast Ohio has to offer.

From pumpkin and apple picking to wagon and hayrides, there’s plenty to do with the family this autumn.

(Please check the websites or call ahead for additional information. Dates, times and prices may vary. Some events are weather permitting.)

Arrowhead Orchard

11724 Lisbon St., Paris

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, apple picking, train rides, playground

Bauman Orchards

161 Rittman Ave., Rittman

Pumpkin patch, hay maze, farm animals, wagon rides, pony rides, food vendors

Beriswill Farms

2200 Station Rd., Valley City

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, slides

Brasee’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

18421 State Route 58, Wellington

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, farm animals

Burnham Orchards

8019 State Route 113, Berlin Heights

Apple picking, pumpkin patch, hayrides

Boyert’s Greenhouse and Farm

7171 Wooster Pike, Medina

Pumpkin patch, hayrides

Derthick’s

5182 State Route 82, Mantua

Corn maze, farm animals, zip lining

Dussel Farm and Feed Store

1109 Old Forge Rd., Kent

Pumpkin patch, corn maze

Guyette Farms

10833 Chamberlain Rd., Mantua

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals

Heritage Farms

6050 Riverview Rd., Peninsula

Pumpkin catch, hayrides, corn maze

Hillcrest Orchards

50336 Telegraph Rd., Amherst

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking, corn box, pedal carts, playground

Honey Haven Farm

1327 County Road 1475, Ashland

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, corn cannons

Jason’s Pumpkin Patch

12629 West Salem Carroll Rd., Oak Harbor

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, corn box, pony rides, pedal carts

Kingsway Pumpkin Farm

1555 Andrews St. NE, Hartville

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, corn box, wagon rides, farm animals

Luther’s Farm Market

5150 Alger Rd., Richfield

Pumpkin patch, farm animals, hay maze, corn pool

Ma and Pa’s

15161 Main Market Rd., Burton

Pumpkin patch, hayrides

Maize Valley Winery

6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville

Pumpkin patch, wagon rides, corn maze, duck races

Mapleside Farms

294 Pearl Rd., Brunswick

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, slides, farm animals

Maze Craze

14070 Woodworth Rd., New Springfield

Corn maze, hayrides, corn box, gemstone mining, food vendors

Nickajack Farms

2955 Manchester Ave. NW, North Lawrence

Pumpkin patch, farm animals, hayrides, pedal cats, corn box, paint ball gallery

Patterson Fruit Farm

11414 Caves Rd., Chesterland

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking, hayrides, slides

Pickering Hill Farms

35669 Detroit Rd., Avon

Pumpkin patch, wagon rides, corn maze

Ramseyer Farms

4000 Ramseyer Ln., Wooster

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, jump pad, food vendors

Red Wagon Farm

16081 East River Rd., Columbia Station

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, food tent

Ridgeview Farm

5488 Kinsman Rd., Middlefield

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals, straw maze

Rufener Hilltop Farms and Market

1022 State Route 43, Mogadore

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, farm animals, corn box, train rides

Szalay’s Farm and Market

4563 Riverview Rd., Peninsula

Pumpkin patch, corn maze

Sunrise Farm

13115 Kinsman Rd., Burton

Pumpkin patch

White House Fruit Farm

9249 State Route 62, Canfield

Pumpkin patch, wagon rides, farm animals, food vendors

Is your favorite fall spot absent from our list? Email suggestions to jsteer@fox8.com