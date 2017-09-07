Hurricane tracker: Follow Irma’s powerful path

No plans to shut down at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando as Irma nears

Posted 8:58 pm, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 09:03PM, September 7, 2017

In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, in a special moment for Magic Kingdom guests, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, streaked across the skies above, Cinderella Castle March 19, 2015 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

ORLANDO– The three major amusement parks in Orlando, Florida, are all operating under normal conditions as Hurricane Irma threatens the entire state.

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and Sea World said Thursday morning they are monitoring the movement of Irma, but at this point have made no plans to shut down their parks or alter the normal hours of operations. The storm is projected to reach the southern part of the state Saturday and some tracking models have the Category 5 Hurricane reaching central Florida on Monday.

Each park has refund or rescheduling policies in place for park visitors who may not feel comfortable visiting Orlando this weekend.

Click here for Disney World’s hurricane policy

Click here for Universal Orlando’s severe weather policy

And click here for Hurricane Irma updates from SeaWorld

Related stories