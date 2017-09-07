Missing: Deborah Lamb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Deborah Lamb disappeared Aug. 6.

She is 5'6" tall with lack and gray hair and brown eyes.

She is 63 years old, and police say she needs medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-3138.

