Hurricane tracker: Follow Irma’s powerful path

Missing: Deborah Lamb

Posted 1:50 pm, September 7, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Deborah Lamb disappeared Aug. 6.

She is 5'6" tall with lack and gray hair and brown eyes.

She is 63 years old, and police say she needs medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**

  • News

    UPDATE: Melissa Siedlik found

  • News

    Missing: Shaniyia Hayes

  • News

    Missing: Dayshanna Plummer

  • News

    Missing: Ashlie Mondie

  • News

    Missing: Anna Durfee

  • News

    Missing: Gloria Walker

  • News

    Missing: Shawniya Jackson

  • News

    Missing: Doreen Tiedman

  • News

    Missing: Naya Brown

  • News

    Missing: Lisa Siller

  • News

    Missing: Alonda Anderson

  • News

    Missing: Kevisha Bradley

  • News

    Missing: Melissa Lewis