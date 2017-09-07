Indians, Jay Bruce raise nearly $200K for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Texas

CLEVELAND– Indians outfielder and Texas native Jay Bruce continues to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
All donations to Cleveland Indians Charities through Sept. 10 are going towards aid in Texas. As of Wednesday evening, more than $194,000 has been raised.
Bruce and his wife, Hannah, are also contributing $100,000 to the cause.
Bruce, who is from Beaumont, Texas, joined the Cleveland Indians last month. He’s missed the last few games with a stiff neck and will not play Thursday night as the Tribe goes for a franchise record 15th straight win.
