Here’s how airlines are handling Hurricane Irma

Major airlines say they are closely monitoring Hurricane Irma‘s track. Here is how some are handling the powerful storm:

The airline says its schedule service through September 17 could be disrupted at the following cities:

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Fort Myers (RSW)

Havana (HAV)

Jacksonville (JAX)

Nassau (NAS)

Orlando (MCO)

Punta Cana (PUJ)

San Juan (SJU)

Tampa (TPA)

West Palm Beach (PBI)

According to Southwest, customers who are holding reservations on Tuesday, September 5, through Sunday, September 17, and want to alter their travel plans may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.

Customers who purchased their itinerary via Southwest.com or the airline’s mobile app are eligible to reschedule their travel plans online or from their mobile device.

United flights to and from the Caribbean region and Florida are affected by Hurricane Irma. The airline says travelers with booked flights to, from or through select airports in the Caribbean and Florida can also use its travel waiver to change their flight.

Travel waivers currently in effect​

Hurricane Irma/Florida Airports:

Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, FL (VPS)

Ft. Lauderdale, FL (FLL)

Ft. Myers, FL (RSW)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Miami, FL (MIA)

Orlando, FL (MCO)

Panama City, FL (ECP)

Pensacola, FL (PNS)

Tampa, FL (TPA)

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)

Original travel date(s):

September 5, 2017 – September 17, 2017

Flight changes:The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before September 30, 2017, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed.​​

Hurricane Irma – Bahamas, Cuba, and Dominican Republic

Airports:

Havana, CU (HAV)

Nassau, BS (NAS)

Providenciales, TC (PLS)

Puerto Plata, DO (POP)

Punta Cana, DO (PUJ)

Santiago, DO (STI)

Santo Domingo, DO (SDQ

Original travel date(s):

Through September 9, 2017

Flight changes:The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before September 12, 2017, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed.

American Airlines posted on its website: The latest forecast projects Hurricane Irma to make landfall in South Florida this weekend. Operations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and West Palm Beach will be canceled throughout the weekend.

Flights originating from Europe and South America that were scheduled to arrive Friday have also been canceled.

If you’re traveling to/through/from:

Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)

Hilton Head, South Carolina (HHH)

Savannah, Georgia (SAV)

The change fee may be waived if you:

Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Bought your ticket by September 6, 2017

Are scheduled to travel September 6 – 17, 2017

Can travel September 6 – 30, 2017

Change your origin or destination city within 300 miles

Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

If you’re traveling to/through/from: Daytona Beach, Florida (DAB) Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS) Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) Fort Myers, Florida (RSW) Gainesville, Florida (GNV) Jacksonville, Florida (JAX) Key West, Florida (EYW) Melbourne, Florida (MLB) Miami, Florida (MIA) Orlando, FL (MCO) Palm Beach, Florida (PBI) Pensacola, Florida (PNS) Tallahassee, Florida (TLH) Tampa, Florida (TPA) Sarasota, Florida (SRQ) The change fee may be waived if you: Are traveling on an American Airlines flight Bought your ticket by September 5, 2017 Are scheduled to travel September 5 – 17, 2017 Can travel September 5 – 30, 2017 Change your origin or destination city within 300 miles Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference



If you’re traveling to/through/from:

Exuma, Bahamas (GGT)

Freeport, Bahamas (FPO)

Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH)

Nassau, Bahamas (NAS)

North Eleuthera, Bahamas (ELH)

San Salvador, Bahamas (ZSA)

The change fee may be waived if you:

Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Bought your ticket by September 5, 2017

Are scheduled to travel September 5 – 12, 2017

Can travel September 5 – 15, 2017

Don’t change your origin or destination city

Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

Delta said due to Irma, travel to/from/through the cities below might be impacted.

Impacted dates: September 5 – 9, 2017:

Punta Cana, DO (PUJ)

San Juan, PR (SJU)

Santiago, DO (STI)

St. Croix, VI (STX)

St. Maarten, SX (SXM)

St. Thomas, VI (STT)

Turk Caicos ISLS, TC (PLS)

Ticket must be reissued on or before September 12, 2017; rebooked travel must begin no later than September 12, 2017.

Impacted dates: September 6-17 , 2017:

Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, FL (FLL)

Fort Myers, FL (RSW)

Fort Walton Beach, FL (VPS)

Freeport, BS (FPO)

Gainesville, FL (GNV)

Georgetown, BS (GGT)

Havana, CU (HAV)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Key West, FL (EYW)

Marsh Harbour, BS (MHH)

Melbourne, FL (MLB)

Miami, FL (MIA)

Nassau, BS (NAS)

Orlando, FL (MCO)

Panama City, FL (ECP)

Pensacola, FL (PNS)

Sarasota/Bradenton, FL (SRQ)

Tallahassee, FL (TLH)

Tampa/St. Pete/Clearwater, FL (TPA)

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)

Ticket must be reissued on or before September 30, 2017; rebooked travel must begin no later than September 30, 2017.

Delta says it has put a temporary policy in place to waive all baggage and pet-in-cabin fees for customers traveling to or from the following cities:

Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)

Destin-Ft Walton Beach, FL (VPS)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)

Fort Myers, FL (RSW)

Freeport, BS (FPO)

Gainesville, FL (GNV)

Georgetown, BS (GGT)

Havana, CU (HAV)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Key West, FL (EYW)

Melbourne, FL (MLB)

Miami, FL (MIA)

Nassau, BS (NAS)

Orlando, FL (MCO)

Panama City, FL (ECP)

Pensacola, FL (PNS)

Punta Cana, DO (PUJ)

San Juan, PR (SJU)

Santiago, DO (STI)

Sarasota, FL (SRQ)

Sarasota/Bradenton, FL (SRQ)

St. Croix, VI (STX)

St. Maarten, SX (SXM)

St. Thomas, VI (STT)

Tallahassee, FL (TLH)

Tampa, FL (TPA)

Turk Caicos ISLS, TC (PLS)

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)

