Fox Recipe Box: Potato & Cheese Pierogi

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Did you know that in many of Cleveland's most popular restaurants, the kitchen is staffed with graduates from Tri-C's Hospitality Management Program. Karen Monath is the Associate Dean of the program at Cuyahoga Community College and she also helped brainstorm Cleveland Eats: Tri-C's Culinary Festival.

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer learned more about this huge event taking place on Mall B this weekend while she got a cooking lesson on how to make an iconic Cleveland recipe.

Click here to get the details about Cleveland Eats: Tri-C's Culinary Festival.

Potato & Cheese Pierogi

Yield: about 30ea. 3 oz. pierogi

Dough

3c. all purpose flour

1/2tsp. Kosher salt

3/4c. warm water (85'F)

1/4c. cold water

1/2 tsp. oil

Method:

1) Sift flour and salt onto parchment paper.

2) Combine warm water and oil in mixing bowl.

3) Gradually add flour to warm water and oil; stirring with spoon to develop gluten in flour.

4) When flour is completely added, add cold water and stir vigorously to stop the gluten

in the flour from developing.

5) roll dough into 3" round logs, cover and ***LET DOUGH REST 1 hour***

Potato Cheese Filling

50 oz. mashed potato

10 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

1 large onion minced

Method:

1) Sauté onion in butter until translucent.

2) Add onions and shredded cheddar to HOT mashed potatoes.

3) Mix till smooth and cheese is completely melted throughout.

Assembling Pierogi:

1) Once the dough has rested, slice logs into 1/4" rounds.

2) Place 2 oz. of potato cheese mixture on each round.

3) Fold round in half to create a half moon shape and squeeze the air out before sealing.

4) With your finger, place a small amount of water on edge and seal by pinching or pressing with the tines of a fork.

5) Place Pierogi into boiling salted water and cook till the pierogi floats.

6) Remove, strain and place in hot butter to brown lightly.

7) Serve with plenty of butter and smothered onions and salt and pepper to taste!