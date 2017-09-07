Hurricane tracker: Follow Irma’s powerful path

Encarnacion hits 3-run blast as Indians go for win No. 15

Edwin Encarnacion #10 of the Cleveland Indians hits a single in the 1st inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO– The Cleveland Indians are trying to set a new franchise record for consecutive wins.

The White Sox hosted the Indians Thursday night. Francisco Lindor hit a lead-off triple and scored on an Austin Jackson double. Still in the top of the first, Edwin Encarnacion blasted the ball to left for a three-run homer.

Indians ace Corey Kluber gave up two solo shots, making the score 4-2 after one inning.

The Tribe beat the White Sox on Wednesday, 5-1, for 14 wins in a row. Carlos Carrasco pitched the complete game and had nine strikeouts.

The Indians return to Progressive Field on Friday to face the Orioles.

