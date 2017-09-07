Hurricane tracker: Follow Irma’s powerful path

David’s Pasta With Prosciutto And Peas

Posted 8:49 am, September 7, 2017, by

Pasta with prosciutto and peas

¼ lb prosciutto cut into small pieces
6 tbs butter
1 C. heavy cream
1/8 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
1 C. grated parmesan cheese
Fresh ground pepper
2 C. frozen peas thawed
1 tbs  fresh parsley chopped

1 lb tagliatelle pasta (prepare according to package instructions while making sauce)

Melt butter in a small sauce pan. Add prosciutto and cook over medium heat several minutes. Add cream, nutmeg and half of the parmesan cheese. Reduce heat to low and simmer  5 minutes.  Season with pepper, add the peas and continue cooking 5 more minutes.

Add sauce to drained pasta and toss with parsley and remaining parmesan.

Enjoy!