Cleveland Orchestra hosting concert to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Orchestra will host a “Help After Harvey” concert to benefit the American Red Cross.

The event is Friday at 7 p.m. at Severance Hall, and also features musicians from the Cleveland Institute of Music, Credo Music and the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. Tickets are $10 and $20.

(Click here to buy tickets and make a donation.)

“The concert centers on the idea that we are stronger when we join together, with this grouping of musicians of the greater Cleveland community serving as a tangible model of that truth. Just as musicians from Cleveland’s musical institutions are coming together to form a dynamic orchestra, the people of Cleveland will come together to show support for those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” the Cleveland Orchestra said.

All proceeds will go to the American Red Cross, which provided aid to thousands in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

