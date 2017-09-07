Cleveland Clinic Florida canceling appointments ahead of Hurricane Irma

WESTON, Fla. — The Cleveland Clinic Florida will be closed for appointments as of noon Friday in light of Hurricane Irma.

Several south Florida counties are in emergency mode, planning evacuations and school closings and setting up shelters as the storm churns toward the Caribbean.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, patients have been contacted, and their appointments had all been moved to Wednesday, today and to tomorrow mornings.

The emergency room will remain open 24/7.

There is no decision yet about Monday’s operations.

A patient hotline has been activated; the number is 1-800-546-4138.

