Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett diagnosed with ankle sprain

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, according to the team.

His status will be updated in a couple of weeks.

Garrett sustained the injury during practice Wednesday.

Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Garrett has lived up to high expectations since arriving in Cleveland, and earlier in the day didn’t back down from comments about wanting to sack Ben Roethlisberger in his first game.

The 21-year-old Garrett suffered a left foot sprain during the spring, but he didn’t miss the start of training camp.

Garrett was limited during his junior season at Texas A&M with a left ankle injury.