Calm before the storm: Beautiful rainbow from Florida beach ahead of Hurricane Irma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.– Authorities across Florida are preparing for dangerous storm.

Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida Sunday morning.

In between updates on evacuations, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted a beautiful image of a rainbow from the beach. The photo was shared on Facebook more than 1,000 times.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for the Keys and parts of South Florida, including some of the Miami metropolitan area of 6 million people. It was the first of perhaps many watches and warnings along the Southeastern coast over the next several days as forecasters warn the storm could hit anywhere from Florida to North Carolina.

As people along the Atlantic coast anxiously watched the behemoth, Irma battered the northern Caribbean, killing at least seven people and leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees.

At least 31,000 people fled the Florida Keys, which could begin seeing wind and rain from Irma as early as Friday night, Gov. Rick Scott said. He noted the size of the powerful Category 5 storm, and told residents not to become complacent.