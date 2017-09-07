Browns release Calvin Pryor after fight with teammate

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hue Jackson confirmed Thursday during a press conference that Calvin Pryor has been released from the team.

The announcement comes just days before the Browns home opener.

The reason given was due to an “internal matter,” but it was reportedly due to a fight Pryor got into with teammate Ricardo Louis shortly before practice.

Sources: #Browns are expected to release S Calvin Pryor just a few days before the opener after a fight with a teammate before practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2017

Pryor, who previously played for the New York Jets, had only been with the Browns for a few months.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more information. More stories on the Browns, here.