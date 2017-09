MACEDONIA, Ohio — The city of Macedonia has a new police officer in town.

And he’s only 3 years old!

The Macedonia Police Department shared a photo of the little boy on Facebook Wednesday.

Officer Matt, a 3-year-old, is shown sitting in his own police cruiser dressed up as a police officer.

His mom says he patrols his yard daily.

Officer Heisler stopped to meet Matt and snapped the adorable photo.