CLEVELAND, Ohio -- That cold front changed out the air mass on Tuesday.

While it was cooler, it will be even cooler for the rest of the week with periodic, episodic showery intervals mixed at times with periods of sun.

The greatest number of showers and coolest “book reading” day will be Thursday.

Here is our day-bay-day planner:

