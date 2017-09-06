The kids have spoken! Walmart reveals the hottest toys for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--It doesn’t matter if the kids have been naughty or nice – Walmart knows what they’ll all ask Santa for this year. To kick off the countdown to Christmas, the nation’s largest toy store today unveiled the list of this year’s hottest toys, as rated by a panel of esteemed experts: kids. This year’s Top Rated by Kids toy list revealed toys kids can interact with and collect; toys that keep kids moving; and toys inspired by their favorite movie and TV characters will be big this season.

For parents looking to get a head start on holiday shopping, Walmart also announced the return of its popular layaway program to help customers stay on budget or pay over time for their toys and other gifts.

Top Rated by Kids Toy List

Walmart once again enlisted the help of hundreds of kids, from 18 months to 12 years old, to play with hundreds of contenders and determine the hottest toys coming down the chimney.

Interactive and Collectible: Toys that inspire creativity, as well as the ones your kids will want to collect and trade with their friends continue to be the hottest trending toys in stores and online. “Kids are looking for toys that allow them to bring their creativity to life,” said Kehoe.

Taking a favorite from last year to a whole new level, Walmart will have the latest Hatchimals – toys so hot the details are still secret. Collectibles that will soon be scattered on the floors of American homes include:

Hatchimals Surprise ( *Coming soon, details to be released on October 6 ) Fingerlings littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit Num Noms Nail Polish Maker FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger Barbie DreamHorse and Doll Fisher-Price Zoom ’n Crawl Monster L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory Soggy Doggy Board Game Mayka Toy Block Tape Make ‘em Move: Kids and parents alike love toys that keep kids active and moving. Ride-ons like the Frozen Sleigh and Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike will be bigger than ever before, and more will be released later this season. Toys like the Nerf Rival Nemesis and Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster encourage kids to run and play. Popular means of moving and grooving include: Frozen Sleigh (*Walmart exclusive) Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster (*Walmart exclusive) Monster Jam Grave Digger (*Walmart exclusive) Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K RECOIL Starter Set New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit (*Walmart exclusive) Radio Control DashCam (*Walmart exclusive) Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck Life-Like Licenses: Few things delight kids like toys that bring their favorite characters from top TV shows and movies to life. Walmart’s toy shelves will be stocked with fan favorites from Paw Patrol, Batman, Cars 3, and more, including: Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery

In keeping with this year’s trends, Walmart will have a large selection of ride-on toys and electronics, which will be announced throughout the season.

Electronics include the latest in VR and drone technology, as well as video game systems and hundreds of video games. Finally, in anticipation of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the retailer will also have a large assortment of Stars Wars-licensed toys available.

