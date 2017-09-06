Show Info: September 6, 2017
Bedford Falls Café
Our first stop serves up some delicious sandwiches and has become known as “Bedford’s Kitchen Table!”
720 Broadway Ave
Bedford, Ohio
Phone: (440) 658-9329
Four Solutions for Every Problem
What would you say if I told you that there are really only four solutions to every problem?? That’s right! Just four! Nicholette Leanza, psychotherapist, explained!
http://psychbc.com/
Honest Union
Call it furniture of the future! A local compamy is printing furniture and household accesories!
http://www.honestunion.com/
Great Lakes Brewing Company
Beer isn’t just for drinking, but for cooking too! Chef Rock Finley from Great Lakes Brewing Company shared a great fall recipe!
2516 Market Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
216.325.0237
greatlakesbrewing.com
Infinity Windows Cleveland
It might be the easiest way to update your home’s appearance… We are talking about replacement windows!
www.infinitywindowscleveland.com
Best Buy
If you’re in the market for a new tablet or e-reader, how do you know which is right for you? Mallory Martin, customer service specialist from Best Buy, was here to help!