Show Info: September 6, 2017

Bedford Falls Café

Our first stop serves up some delicious sandwiches and has become known as “Bedford’s Kitchen Table!”

720 Broadway Ave

Bedford, Ohio

Phone: (440) 658-9329

Four Solutions for Every Problem

What would you say if I told you that there are really only four solutions to every problem?? That’s right! Just four! Nicholette Leanza, psychotherapist, explained!

http://psychbc.com/

Honest Union

Call it furniture of the future! A local compamy is printing furniture and household accesories!

http://www.honestunion.com/

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Beer isn’t just for drinking, but for cooking too! Chef Rock Finley from Great Lakes Brewing Company shared a great fall recipe!

2516 Market Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

216.325.0237

greatlakesbrewing.com

Infinity Windows Cleveland

It might be the easiest way to update your home’s appearance… We are talking about replacement windows!

www.infinitywindowscleveland.com

Best Buy

If you’re in the market for a new tablet or e-reader, how do you know which is right for you? Mallory Martin, customer service specialist from Best Buy, was here to help!