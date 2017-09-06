Pet’s fate decided: Lakewood woman ordered to remove pit bull from city

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A decision has been made about a dog that sparked an outpouring of community support.

Charlie was adopted from the Cleveland APL in February by Jennifer Scott of Lakewood.

City officials have banned any dog that appears to be more than 50-percent pit bull.

Scott says she was initially allowed to keep the dog but that decision was reversed after an animal control officer brought Charlie to the attention of city officials.

After public rallies behind the slogan, ‘I’m with Charlie,’ and hours of negotiating, the city on Wednesday informed Scott and her lawyer that they feel they have the proof they need that the dog is a pit bull and the ordinance will be enforced.

They were notified that she has 30 days to remove the dog from the City of Lakewood.

Scott told FOX 8’s Dave Nethers, she will continue to work to eliminate the breed-specific law in Lakewood.

**Read more, here**