Only 110 shopping days left until Christmas!

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart has kicked off the countdown to Christmas.
The mega retailer unveiled the list of this year’s hottest toys.
The store also announced the return of its popular layaway program.
Walmart said it enlisted the help of hundreds of kids between the ages of 18 months and 12 years old to play with hundreds of contenders and determine the hottest toys.
Interactive and collectible toys:
- Hatchimals Surprise
- Fingerlings
- littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
- Num Noms Nail Polish Maker
- FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger
- Barbie DreamHorse and Doll
- Fisher-Price Zoom ’n Crawl Monster
- L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory
- Soggy Doggy Board Game
- Mayka Toy Block Tape
Make ’em move:
- Frozen Sleigh
- Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster
- Monster Jam Grave Digger
- Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike
- Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K
- RECOIL Starter Set
- New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee
- VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit
- Radio Control DashCam
- Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck
Life-like licenses:
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme
- Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower
- Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey
- Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery
