Only 110 shopping days left until Christmas!

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart has kicked off the countdown to Christmas.

The mega retailer unveiled the list of this year’s hottest toys.

The store also announced the return of its popular layaway program.

Walmart said it enlisted the help of hundreds of kids between the ages of 18 months and 12 years old to play with hundreds of contenders and determine the hottest toys.

Interactive and collectible toys:

Hatchimals Surprise

Fingerlings

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Num Noms Nail Polish Maker

FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger

Barbie DreamHorse and Doll

Fisher-Price Zoom ’n Crawl Monster

L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory

Soggy Doggy Board Game

Mayka Toy Block Tape

Make ’em move:

Frozen Sleigh

Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster

Monster Jam Grave Digger

Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K

RECOIL Starter Set

New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee

VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit

Radio Control DashCam

Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck

Life-like licenses:

Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme

Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower

Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway

Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery