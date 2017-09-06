Missing: Miranda Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Miranda Jones, 17, was last seen Aug. 22 on Woodland Avenue in Ravenna.

She is 5'3" tall and her lower lip is pierced. Her foster mom says she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police believe Miranda might be in the Akron area.

If you have any information, call the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 330-296-5100.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**