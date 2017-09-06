× Labs rescued from Hurricane Harvey in need of a home

VALLEY CITY- They were homeless and plucked from the Hurricane ravaged area of Texas in hopes of a fresh start in Northeast Ohio.

Lake Erie Labrador Retriever Rescue in Valley City teamed up with Southeast Texas Labrador Retriever Rescue to give 7 precious pups a second chance.

The dogs were homeless and in the care of Southeast Texas Labrador Rescue and moved to Ohio to make room for displaced dogs after Hurricane Harvey struck the area.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering for Lake Erie, click here for more information.