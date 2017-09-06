Labs relocated from Texas shelter after Harvey need new homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY CITY, Ohio -- A handful of dogs from Texas will get a fresh start in Northeast Ohio, thanks to a local rescue group.

Lake Erie Labrador Retriever Rescue (LELRR) in Valley City teamed up with Southeast Texas Labrador Retriever Rescue to give seven precious pups a second chance.

The labs were homeless and in the care of Southeast Texas Labrador Rescue.

It's important to note that these dogs were neither rescued from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey nor separated from their owners. Rather, they were just moved to Ohio to make room for displaced dogs after the storm struck the area.

LELRR President Rachel Daw says her organization needs donations to help pay for the dogs' care and medical treatment. Some of them have specific conditions, such as heartworms, which can be costly.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering one of these dogs, click here.