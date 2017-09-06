× Isaiah Thomas on trade to Cavaliers: ‘You are not going to want to mess with the Cavs this year’

BOSTON, MA — Isaiah Thomas’ two sons had different reactions to his trade from the Celtics to the Cavaliers.

His older son, James, is excited that his dad will get to play alongside LeBron James.

“LEBRON! LEBRON JAMES! Dad — Dad. You get to play with LeBron James!”

Thomas’ younger son, Jaiden, had fallen in love with Boston and was afraid that Cleveland won’t have any skate parks.

I said, “Jaiden, are you happy or are you sad?” “Sad.” “Why?” And he said, “Because Cleveland probably doesn’t have skate parks.” He’s big on skating and stuff. So he was definitely upset with that. (Cleveland, if y’all got skate parks, @ me on Twitter.)

Thomas said in a 3,500-word post on The Players Tribune that he himself was also of two minds about the deal that sent him to the Cavaliers, along with two other players and a first-round draft pick, for fellow All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

He says hearing about the trade in a call from Celtics boss Danny Ainge “still hurts.” But he’s also excited about playing with James, a four-time MVP, and Kevin Love, a former AAU teammate . Thomas says he won’t have to worry about being double- or triple-teamed any more.

Says Thomas: “You are not going to want to mess with the Cavs this year.This is going to be a great year to be a Cavs fan, a great year. And I’m excited.”